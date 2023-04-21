Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 22, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tyson Howell

Kelly Moore

Connie ManDermott

Alex Connoyer

Barbara Elwell

Lisa Cowman

Tara Neisen

Mark Clark

Steven Morriss

Kline Bennett

Judy Wisely

Nicole McCarty

Donna Leffler

Madonna Kirchner

Ryan Twaddle

John Hopson

Zoey Bozarth

ANNIVERSARIES

Cory & Jennifer Duesterhaus

Gary & Kathy Niekamp

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.