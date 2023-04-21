Cooler, but seasonable day.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Yesterday morning we were in the 60s and this morning most temperatures are in the 40s. Just a few locations, such as Macomb, Illinois, and Monroe City, Missouri, have dipped into the upper 30s. Much of the area has mostly cloudy skies, expect for those on the far northwestern tier. Places such as Memphis, Missouri, and Fort Madison, Iowa. As a cold front continues to move eastward away from the Tri-States and high pressure builds in, the clouds will clear leading to some nice sunshine for the rest of the day. A cooler airmass has moved into the region, so daytime highs will be cooler than the past two days. However, our highs will be very seasonable in the low to mid 60s. Winds are initially coming in from the south, but they will switch around to the west. The westerly winds will become breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Attention then turns to our anticipated cold snap. A reinforcing cold front will move through this afternoon. This front will not bring us any rain but colder air will begin to filter into the Tri-States leading to colder nighttime lows. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be very chilly, so if you are participating in the 10th Annual Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run in Quincy, be sure to dress warm. Tomorrow will be the coolest day out of the next seven. Clouds will be on the increase, gradually taking us over to a mostly cloudy sky. There may even be a few sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be very cool, only getting into the mid 40s. Winds will come out of the northwest at 15 - 20 mph with gusts up to 26 mph. Those winds will lead to wind chill values in the 20s during the early morning hours, followed by wind chills in 30s to low 40s for the afternoon/evening. Tomorrow night, temperatures will be getting even colder. With lows in the low 30s and light winds, widespread frost is looking possible. Then, Sunday night a freeze is looking increasingly likely.

Weather Alert: A Freeze Watch has been issued for most of the Tri-States. This watch goes into effect overnight Saturday night and runs through Monday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The Freeze Watch may be upgraded to a Freeze Warning later on today or tomorrow.

A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. This watch will be in effect overnight Saturday night into Monday morning. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.