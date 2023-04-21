Hannibal FFA to hold greenhouse sale Saturday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Coming up this weekend, there is a chance to beautify the garden, while also helping a local FFA chapter.

The Hannibal FFA will host their annual greenhouse sale from 8 a.m. to noon, this Saturday.

There are several plants being offered, such as hanging baskets, potted flowers and certain vegetables.

Some of the potted flowers include Celosia, Dusty Miller, Zinnia, Marigold, Dahlia and more.

Some of the hanging baskets are Petunia, Silber Falls, Midsummer Night and more.

Cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes are some of the vegetables offered.

Ag instructor Sabrina Mahaney said she hopes this year’s sale continues the success of the previous year.

“Oh it was insane. The amount of support we had from the community was awesome,” Mahaney said. “Within the first two hours we were sold out of hanging baskets and a lot of the things and it was just kind of like picked through. So a lot of people came out and supported really early last year.”

She said she has already heard from several people excited to get their flowers, and she is hopeful for a good turnout on Saturday.

Students were also looking forward to this year’s sale. Senior Caylee Cox said a lot of hard work went into growing the plants.

“It’s been such a cool experience,” Cox said. “Starting out from just leaves and everything is green to all of the sudden, its so colorful and there’s color everywhere now and I’m so so excited to see what the community thinks when they get here.”

Any flowers or plants not sold Saturday will be sold the following Tuesdays and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. until sold out.

Anyone buying flowers should monitor the forecast Saturday night, as sensitive plants may need to be kept indoors to protect against the potential for a frost or freeze.

