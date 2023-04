Deaths:

Ronald Lee Tapley Sr., age 80, of New London, Mo died on April 18 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis.

Lewis L. Preston, age 81, of Quincy. died on April 18 in Sunset Home.

Charles E. Hudson, age 82, of Hannibal, died on April 19 in his home.

Births:

No births to report.

