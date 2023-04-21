Illini Community Hospital breaks ground on new express clinic

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illini Community Hospital is taking a step toward more accessibility this week with the groundbreaking of a new express clinic.

The new location will feature traditional clinic space and a brand new drive-through bay where patients can get certain tests and screenings done.

This is replicating the similar drive-through clinic in Quincy and will replace the current Illini Xpress Walk-In Clinic located on the square in Pittsfield.

Blessing Health System President & CEO Maureen Kahn said the new clinic will make accessing critical care easier for Pike County residents.

“Patients are staying in their vehicle. They’re not sitting in a waiting room surrounded by other people who may be ill, and if you have an elderly parent who can’t get out of the car, you can get their bloodwork done while they’re sitting in the vehicle,” Kahn said.

The project is expected to cost around $1.6 million.

Just under half of the funding comes from Blessing Health System, while $891,500 comes from a Rural Development Grant from the USDA.

“We got that grant supported by Senators Durbin and Duckworth. They were able to help us get in that funding,” Kahn said.

Hospital administrator and Vice President Holly Jones said the new facility will benefit both patients and staff.

“It makes the ancillaries more accessible so if the patient would need an X-Ray, if the patient would need lab testing, they would be right here at our back door at the hospital. And then also we’ll be able to use our staff more efficiently, cross train staff to work in the clinic and clinic staff to work in the ER, so that we have more capacity to take care of more patients at once,” Jones said.

Jones said more than 5,400 patients used the Xpress care in 2022, just slightly less than the number of emergency room patients.

Weather permitting, Jones said the majority of the work should be complete by December.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.