National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day, giving people the chance to dispose of prescription medication they no longer need.

The Adams County Health Department at 330 Vermont Street will be accepting drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most police and sheriff’s departments will also accept drop-offs.

You can use this tool to find areas near you to drop off medications safely.

According to the United States Drug Enforced Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear present health and safety concern. The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to America’s safety and health.

This national movement helps the public remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting.

“Especially if you have little ones in the house, they’re curious they might try to open a container and not realize it’s harmful for them.” said Johanna Voss at the Adams County Health Department, “We just want to just make sure that it’s out of the household and to save someone from a possible overdose or other symptoms that can happen with using prescription drugs that are not meant for you.”

There is more information available on the Take Back Day website.

