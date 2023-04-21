National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day(Source: West Central Health District)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day, giving people the chance to dispose of prescription medication they no longer need.

The Adams County Health Department at 330 Vermont Street will be accepting drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most police and sheriff’s departments will also accept drop-offs.

You can use this tool to find areas near you to drop off medications safely.

According to the United States Drug Enforced Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear present health and safety concern. The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to America’s safety and health.

This national movement helps the public remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting.

“Especially if you have little ones in the house, they’re curious they might try to open a container and not realize it’s harmful for them.” said Johanna Voss at the Adams County Health Department, “We just want to just make sure that it’s out of the household and to save someone from a possible overdose or other symptoms that can happen with using prescription drugs that are not meant for you.”

There is more information available on the Take Back Day website.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
Local experts give lawncare tips
Local experts share lawn care advice
Through 8 PM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Tri-States
Facebook Settlement
Facebook to pay $725 Million in settlement

Latest News

QVATC gets Peterbilt engine donation
QAVTC diesel tech program gets engine donation
Palmyra School District receives grant to expand STEM skills
Palmyra School District gets STEM grant
QPS looking to add new ‘life skills’ elective course
QPS looking to add new ‘life skills’ elective course
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs