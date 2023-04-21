Over 100 volunteers to help with Quincy downtown clean up

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -So far, over 100 volunteers are signed up to help with an organized clean up put on by The Quincy Brewing Company and The District for downtown Quincy on Saturday.

The clean up will start at 10 a.m. in parking lot I, which is off of 6th Street between Maine and Hampshire Streets.

Volunteers will be assigned an area from the riverfront to 12th Street between Broadway and State Streets to help clean up.

Quincy Brewing Company Owner Teiraney Craig said it is important for the community to help keep Quincy clean.

“We want to put our best foot forward when somebody comes down here, when visitors visit. When we are working, there is nothing better than setting the tone and it being a nice place to work and live,” Craig said.

Anybody is welcome to participate. Those looking to register can sign up here.

Craig urges that if you have any questions you can reach out to them through their Facebook page here.

