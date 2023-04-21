Palmyra City Council discuss library ramp

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council members resumed discussion on Thursday about a previous request to remove the ramp in front of the Marion County Sub-District 1 Library, deciding it would remain after receiving feedback from a resident.

Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger explained that a request was made to remove the ramp due to its location in the middle of the block on S. Main St.

However, a resident read about the discussion and requested the ramp be retained for accessibility.

Dornberger noted he appreciated how the resident presented her concern to the council and said his crew would look into installing non-skid material to its surface for safety.

Also at Palmyra City Council:

Dornberger also proposed a one-month trial period of a four-day, 10-hour work week for his department. The discussion was tabled until May 4.

Andy Bross and Darin Heimer addressed the council on behalf of the Palmyra Fire Protection District after they recieved a letter that the lease with the city for the current station was shortened to three years with options for extension.

Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell told council members that $230,000 of the expected reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was not paid back to the city for well repair work.

Abell said he expected a letter of violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources regarding the presence of E. coli at the wastewater treatment plant. The UV system for the second and third bays failed. Repair efforts are underway.

City Clerk Deena Parsons said a soft launch for the city’s redesigned website is scheduled for Monday, May 1.

