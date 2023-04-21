Palmyra School District gets STEM grant

Palmyra School District receives grant to expand STEM skills
Palmyra School District receives grant to expand STEM skills(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District will soon get money help more kids develop their science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Currently 70 students in the Gifted and Talented program work on STEM projects in what they call maker spaces across the district.

Gifted and Talented teacher Nichole Gard said the maker space offers students low and hi-tech opportunities to expand their STEM skills

Activities can includes making Rube Goldberg machines and 3D printing prosthetic hands to be donated to kids in need. She said they use a lot of cardboard and other scraps that are recycled or donated to help with these projects.

The $10,000 grant from Casey’s Cash for Classrooms looks to expand access to all district students. Gard said they’ll also use the money to get new equipment.

“We have an ongoing maker space wish list,” she said. “It’s about two pages long of things that we would like to see in there, things like vinyl cutters and more 3D printers, laser cutters, some wood working equipment. Just anything where students can make and create and show what they are interested in.”

Gard said right now there are small maker spaces throughout the district. She said they’re looking to consolidate those into one dedicated space.

Students working on projects said it is interesting learning how each part works together in a system.

“It helps me put together all the things,” fourth grader William Gard said. “Like to make our pulley we just use dominos, a piece of string, and two cups to make the pulley.”

He said the teamwork is also helpful, as it allows them to work together to problem solve and get their projects done in a timely matter.

He said the maker space has intrigued him into looking at a career in the STEM field.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Local experts give lawncare tips
Local experts share lawn care advice
Through 8 PM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Tri-States
Facebook Settlement
Facebook to pay $725 Million in in settlement

Latest News

Western Illinois University Football Team Set To Hit The Gridiron On Friday For Annual Spring...
Western Illinois University Spring Football Game Set For Friday In Macomb
Brown County Plays Host to Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Brown County Hornets Play Host To Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
QHS Lady Blue Devils Set To Face Chathan-Glenwood On The Road With A Host Of Injuries To Starters
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Face Another Big Road Challenge Tonight On The IHSA Pitch
MSHSAA Golf Update: 2023 South Shelby Invitation Now In The Books In Shelbina