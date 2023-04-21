Palmyra School District gets STEM grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District will soon get money help more kids develop their science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Currently 70 students in the Gifted and Talented program work on STEM projects in what they call maker spaces across the district.

Gifted and Talented teacher Nichole Gard said the maker space offers students low and hi-tech opportunities to expand their STEM skills

Activities can includes making Rube Goldberg machines and 3D printing prosthetic hands to be donated to kids in need. She said they use a lot of cardboard and other scraps that are recycled or donated to help with these projects.

The $10,000 grant from Casey’s Cash for Classrooms looks to expand access to all district students. Gard said they’ll also use the money to get new equipment.

“We have an ongoing maker space wish list,” she said. “It’s about two pages long of things that we would like to see in there, things like vinyl cutters and more 3D printers, laser cutters, some wood working equipment. Just anything where students can make and create and show what they are interested in.”

Gard said right now there are small maker spaces throughout the district. She said they’re looking to consolidate those into one dedicated space.

Students working on projects said it is interesting learning how each part works together in a system.

“It helps me put together all the things,” fourth grader William Gard said. “Like to make our pulley we just use dominos, a piece of string, and two cups to make the pulley.”

He said the teamwork is also helpful, as it allows them to work together to problem solve and get their projects done in a timely matter.

He said the maker space has intrigued him into looking at a career in the STEM field.

