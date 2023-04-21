Police issue 4/20 reminder to not drive impaired

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Thursday’s date of April 20 marks a day when marijuana smokers often celebrate.

With this year being the first April 20 where recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, police are on alert.

Chief Eddie Bogue of the Palmyra Police Department said driving while under the influence is dangerous, both with alcohol and marijuana.

“Motor vehicle crashes are on the rise when you’re impaired, just the same as with alcohol,” Bogue said. “An impaired driver is an impaired driver whether its alcohol or drugs.”

Some common signs of impaired driving include improper lane usage, rolling stops, speeding and careless driving.

Bogue said people caught driving impaired can face serious consequences.

“The statute and the punishments and stuff range vastly. If its your first offense, you can get a suspended sentence and probation,” Bogue said. “If its your third or fourth offense, you could be a persistent offender and you could possibly get jail time.”

If planning on using marijuana, it is a good idea to have a designated driver to stay sober.

Chief Bogue said the end goal is to keep everyone safe on the roads.

