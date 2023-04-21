QAVTC diesel tech program gets engine donation

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students looking to build a career working with engines now have more tools to learn with.

GTG Peterbilt donated an semi engine to the diesel tech program at the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.

Worth $50,000, those at Peterbilt said it’s the same one under the hood of the latest over the road trucks.

Instructor Brian Armstrong said the class can take it apart, learn about each part and how it works.

He said Peterbilt also donated the training program their new techs go through.

“So whenever they leave here, they will have certification from a Peterbilt dealership so they can go right to work at GTG and they’re already a leg up on anyone else who is walking off the street to get hired,” Armstrong said.

He said the skills kids will learn aren’t limited to the semi engine.

“The skills are the same, the fuel systems are very relatable, the emissions systems are very relatable whenever they want to transfer into another field so even if a student learns on this engine, learns these systems and wants to go into the ag field, they can transfer right into it,” Armstrong said.

He said he’ll probably start using the engine more next year when they get into engine diagnostics operations and fuel systems.

