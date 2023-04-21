QPS looking to add new ‘life skills’ elective course

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new elective course proposed for sixth-graders at Quincy Junior High School emphasizes life skills for now and into the future.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, topics for the nine-week course include mindfulness and self-care, safety, financial literacy and social media.

“It’s become a real problem for us at the junior high school with the number of students who have access to social media and use it in a very negative way,” QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer said. “Our kids really need to understand that what they say through Snapchat, on TikTok and in the videos they make impacts their futures.”

Fleer outlined the course proposal Thursday for the District Improvement team, which recommended the School Board approve adopting the course for the 2023-24 school year.

The course could also offer other skills like cooking or sewing.

The last two weeks of the course focus on community service.

Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said the overview course reinforces topics covered in previous years and ties in with ongoing discussions about extending life-ready skills to younger students.

