Quincy Police to hang plaque in mermory of K-9 Officer Dioji

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police on Friday unveiled a plaque in memory of the late K-9 Officer Dioji.

The plaque was created and donated by Harrison Monuments who also donated a plaque for K-9 Officer Max when he died in 2010.

Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said the plaque will be added to the memorial wall outside the police department in the coming days.

“They’re an officer too, you know. They go through training academy, the canine academy.” said Tyler, “They come to work everyday and their around officers everyday so it’s a good memorial to have and remember the hard work and dedication they had to the city.”

Dioji had to be put down in March after he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of stomach cancer.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said Dioji served the city with distinction over the last nine years.

“He worked hard every day dedicated to not only protecting the citizens but protecting the police officers that he worked alongside,” said Yates.

Dioji graduated from the Illinois State Police K9 Academy in 2013 alongside his handler Sergeant Craig Russell.

The two served together since, commonly working on night patrol and the street crimes unit.

Sergeant Russell was by Dioji’s side when he passed.

Earlier this month Quincy Police welcomed K-9 Officer Roy to the department and they hope to add another K-9 unit next year.

