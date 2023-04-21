Residents explore career options at local job fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - A hiring event in Quincy is offering job-seekers a chance to find their next job and businesses the opportunity to expand their employee count.

About 30 Tri-State vendors set up at the Atrium in Quincy on Thursday looking to hire.

Officials said more people attended this job fair than the last job fair session which was held in the fall.

That event had about 135 people in attendance.

Organizer Karen Warner said they continue to hold the event every year because it helps the community.

“There are so many businesses that have to be closed certain days of the week because they don’t have enough employees, a lot of restaurants and places you know, and we organized this to help the community and bring the job seekers and employers together,” Warner said

The job fair is held once in the fall and once in the spring every year.

Warner said the next one will be at the Atrium again, sometime in September.

She said an exact date hasn’t been decided.

