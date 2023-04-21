Residents explore career options at local job fair

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A hiring event in Quincy is offering job-seekers a chance to find their next job and businesses the opportunity to expand their employee count.

About 30 Tri-State vendors set up at the Atrium in Quincy on Thursday looking to hire.

Officials said more people attended this job fair than the last job fair session which was held in the fall.

That event had about 135 people in attendance.

Organizer Karen Warner said they continue to hold the event every year because it helps the community.

“There are so many businesses that have to be closed certain days of the week because they don’t have enough employees, a lot of restaurants and places you know, and we organized this to help the community and bring the job seekers and employers together,” Warner said

The job fair is held once in the fall and once in the spring every year.

Warner said the next one will be at the Atrium again, sometime in September.

She said an exact date hasn’t been decided.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Semi-trailer truck off US 61 at the Quincy exit.
Semi-trailer truck runs off US 61, blocks exit to Quincy at Taylor, Missouri
Daylight 7 am. Semi truck catches fire near Wayland, Missouri
One injured after semi truck catches fire
Althoff Motel
Althoff Motel closing in May
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation

Latest News

QPS looking to add new ‘life skills’ elective course
QPS looking to add new ‘life skills’ elective course
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs
Residents explore career options at local job fair
Residents explore career options at local job fair
The goal of the Reentry 2030 initiative is to have all 50 US states working at state and local...
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs