Stuckman leaves his ‘mark’ on Canadian professional basketball league.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those who remember Tanner Stuckman from his basketball playing days in high school and college in Quincy might be surprised to learn this.

“I’m told I’m the most hated player in the league,” Stuckman said with a wry grin as he nears the conclusion of his second season with the Windsor Express of the National Basketball League Canada. “I play a really physical game, sort of Bill Laimbeer-like up here and probably get into some sort of scrum at least one a game. We’ll get guys who come to our team and who played on other teams and they tell me that all the time.”

That Stuckman, who was on the varsity as a pencil-thin sophomore at Quincy Notre Dame starting in 2014, has built himself through years of vigorous workout sessions into a muscular 6-foot-9, 220-pounder should come as no surprise.

But to become, as Stuckman said, the most despised of any of the 40 players in the four-team league, seems a stretch to those who know him, at least off the court.

On the court is another matter and Stuckman relishes his bad-guy role.

Case in point: Windsor’s game last Friday, a 102-91 victory over KW Titans, bringing the Express record to 11-13 overall.

“It was crazy,” Stuckman said. “A former teammate from last year punched me in the kidney on a rebound. I didn’t like what he did so he had a layup at the other end of the court and I just clobbered him.”

After Stuckman’s hard foul, the benches cleared with a lot of pushing and shoving before order was restored.

“It was kind of exciting and it certainly got our guys fired up,” Stuckman said.

Stuckman continues a long line of former Quincy University players who have had successful overseas careers like Courtney Belger, Herm Senor, Joe Tagarelli and Evan McGaughey.

In his second year with the Express, the former Hawks standout has played in all 24 games averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 56 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line.

“I feel much more comfortable and experienced here in my second year,” Stuckman said. “Now I know how things work and what to expect.”

Stuckman has alternated between playing power forward and center while starting some games and coming off the bench in others.

“My role changes a lot,” Stuckman said, who scored a season-high 23 points against the Sudbury Five on April 18. “I can play the 4 or 5 and I can start or come off the bench. I just try to fill multiple roles and most importantly, just find a way to get the job done.”

In the most recent game against KW Titans, Stuckman played 36 minutes off the bench scoring 16 points, grabbing eight rebounds and getting two blocks.

Since graduating from QU after the 2020-2021 season, Stuckman’s professional career has taken him to Finland, Portugal and twice to Windsor, Ontario, which seems suited to Stuckman.

An All-GLVC first team selection at QU in 2021 after scoring 1,275 points in his career, Stuckman started his overseas journey at KaU Koris Karkkilla in Finland, where he averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds. Last year, Stuckman averaged nine points and four rebounds for Windsor.

In September, he went to Portugal and played in a couple of exhibition games before returning to the states because the situation didn’t suit him on a personal basis. Then he signed on with Windsor in December for a second season.

Playing in Windsor, which is right across the border from Detroit, Mich., allows his wife Olivia and his parents Kurt and Toni the opportunity to make weekend trips to see him play.

“That’s what is so cool and makes the whole experience more special is that they all can come to the games,” Stuckman said of the 16-hour, round-trip drive.

Stuckman will be back in Quincy for the summer in about another month when the league’s playoffs are completed.

He plans to offer the Tanner Stuckman Basketball Skills Training Camp at QND on June 26, 28 and 30 for kids in fifth through 12th grades.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since last summer and is my way of giving something back to the community that has supported me so much,” Stuckman said. “The goal of the camp is to give kids a chance to get better and develop their skills, not just play games. We want to make sure this camp is beneficial to kids.”

