University of Illinois looks to expand weather sensor network

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As severe weather season picks up across the Midwest, the University of Illinois is looking to expand the ability to track the weather across the state.

The Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program maintains 19 weather sensors across the state of Illinois through the Illinois Climate Network.

The goal is to create a statewide Mesonet array of stations covering all parts of Illinois.

Mesonet stems from Mesoscale, which basically means small scale weather.

States like Oklahoma and Kentucky have a statewide Mesonet network of stations that have recorded extreme temperature and wind extremes like tornadoes.

The stations measure things like air temperature, wind, soil temperature, soil moisture depth and more.

Illinois has a little more than a dozen stations, including one at the Orr Agricultural Sciences Center.

However, WARM program manager Jennie Atkins wants to change that.

“We have 19 stations, and they’re doing everything they can. They’re really great. But with only 19 stations, we’re missing things such as tornadoes, such as severe thunderstorms, such as wind events,” said Atkins.

She said the data has widespread benefits to people locally and all over the world.

“We’re just collecting weather data that’s being used by everyone from farmers to state agencies to the National Weather Service. So, we’re collecting important data that’s used by the citizens of Illinois and for the citizens of Illinois,” Atkins said.

The data is free to access, however, registration and an account are required.

The stations are not cheap to install, with an initial price tag around $30,000.

However, Atkins said communities and organizations that are interested in getting a station could apply for grants through FEMA to help cover the cost.

The University of Illinois will take care of upkeep and maintenance of the stations following installation.

You can find out more information about the stations and network here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.