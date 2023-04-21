Weather Alert - Protect your plants

Freeze Watch Sunday
Freeze Watch Sunday(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert - we are expecting cold temperatures for the region. We are forecasting, subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. This is for the entire Tri-State area. This will happen late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage your sensitive vegetation. You should take steps now to protect your tender plants from the cold. Either bring them in or cover them up with a sheet. Once we get through Monday morning, the temperatures begin to warm back up toward seasonable norms. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s every day next week, the atmosphere looks rather dry with limited potential for any rainfall.

