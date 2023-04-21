Western Grain Marketing in McDonough County catches fire

ADAIR, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department on Friday reported they had assisted with a fire in Adair, Illinois.

Fire Chief Dan Meyer stated Macomb firefighters were called to aid the New Salem Fire Protection District around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday with a fire at Western Grain Marketing at 21050 US Highway 136 in Adair.

Meyer said when his team arrived they learned that one of the elevated conveyor belt system motors had malfunctioned and started the fire.

The New Salem Fire Protection District released Macomb firefighters and they returned to the station at 8:56 p.m.

Meyer said Macomb firefighters were called back to help at 2:56 a.m. Friday.

Meyer said their Ladder 1 truck was used to supply water up to the conveyor system that was approximately 125 feet in the air.

He said the conveyor system then had to be dismantled to get to the source of the fire. Meyer said firefighters were then eventually able to put it out.

Meyer said five on-duty Macomb firefighters responded to the call, with five off-duty firefighters being called back to the station.

The Bushnell Fire Department and McDonough County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

