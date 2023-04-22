Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three

Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal girl died and 3 others were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London Friday afternoon, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer southbound on Route O just after 6:30 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and then overturned.

MSHP said a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, all of Hannibal, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the 14-year-old girl died on scene at 7:30 p.m.. The 15-year-old boy was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and eight-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

MSHP reported that none of the occupants were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local experts give lawncare tips
Local experts share lawn care advice
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
About 30 tri-state vendors set up at the Atrium in Quincy on Thursday looking to hire.
Residents explore career options at local job fair
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

Latest News

According to the United States Drug Enforced Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the...
National Drug Take Back Day offers a safe way to dispose of unused prescriptions
Freezing temperatures are expected Sunday morning
Weather Alert - Freeze Warning
Quincy Symphony to have closing concert for their 75th anniversary
Quincy Symphony to have closing concert for their 75th anniversary
Over 100 volunteers to help with Quincy downtown clean up
Over 100 volunteers to help with Quincy downtown clean up