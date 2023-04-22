Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal girl died and 3 others were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London Friday afternoon, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer southbound on Route O just after 6:30 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and then overturned.

MSHP said a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, all of Hannibal, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the 14-year-old girl died on scene at 7:30 p.m.. The 15-year-old boy was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and eight-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

MSHP reported that none of the occupants were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.

