Hannibal FFA students learn business and life skills through greenhouse sale

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - FFA students learned business, agricultural and teamwork skills through an annual assignment.

The Hannibal FFA students had been working since February to make sure their plants were all ready to go for Saturday’s greenhouse sale.

Students in grades 9th -12th grew some potted plants, vegetables and hanging baskets to sell..

The students said they’ve received lots of support from the community.

After 45 minutes of opening the sale on Saturday, all of the hanging baskets were sold.

Ag instructor Sabrina Mahaney said the high school students are learning career skills if they decide to pursue agriculture jobs after graduation and basic life skills.

“We do talk a lot about like the different vegetables and lettuces and everything so making sure they’re not nutrient deficient so we learn about all that, pests, different things like that they might encounter in the future and I just think, I mean, what better thing to teach students than how to be able to maybe like do more on their own instead of having to depend on the grocery store or what have you,” Mahaney said.

Senior Kadence Epley said the students came to the greenhouse at 5 a.m. to prepare for the sale.

“Actually I’m going to high school to be an ag teacher, so I’m doing this along with Ms. Mahaney and she’s teaching me how do to everything so I know where to be after high school,” Epley said.

Any plants or flowers not sold on Saturday will be sold from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the following Tuesday and Thursday until everything’s gone.

This is the second year the sale has been run out of the new greenhouse building.

