Hannibal preparing for minor flooding

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River at Hannibal until further notice.

With the flood warning in place, city officials in Hannibal are preparing for their annual battle against spring flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, the weather service was forecast the river to rise to minor flood stage within the next week, potentially leading to impacts in some city parks.

Most at risk is the relatively new riverfront park, outside of the floodgates.

With the potential impacts ahead, Hannibal Emergency Management Director Jacob Nacke said he is keeping an eye on the river.

“It kind of depends on what the forecast continues to do. Depending on rain up north and how much the snow is melting, so we’ll continue to watch it. We’re watching it multiple times a day,” Nacke said.

He said the city’s emergency management team consists of police, fire and board of public works officials to ensure a unified response.

With flood stage expected next week, Nacke said a decision on some preventative measures could be made as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

“It’s not anything that really worries us, however it’s just going to trigger our actions. So, we are looking at putting in at least two flood gates possibly next week. They will be the ones on the north side,” Nacke said.

He said the flood gates near Riverfront Park along Broadway and along Main Street will only need to be closed if the river forecast continues to rise.

Additional steps could be taken as well, such as the board of public works shutting off stormwater backflow to protect the sewers. That usually happens once the river reaches around 18-19 feet.

Nacke said the city has plenty of history battling the Mississippi River, and the city is well prepared for any flooding that occurs this spring.

Flood warnings have also been issued for the Canton, Missouri and Fort Madison areas as well.

Minor flooding could be possible in Quincy in the next couple of weeks, but a flood warning has not yet been issued.

You can find the latest flood stages along the Mississippi River here.

