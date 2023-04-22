High Freeze Potential Continues Saturday and Sunday Night

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Sunday morning, while a Freeze Watch continues for...
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Sunday morning, while a Freeze Watch continues for Monday morning.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT
A cold airmass has settled in across the region, raising the potential for a widespread frost and freeze overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning and then again Sunday night into Monday morning.

As high pressure moves into the Midwest, skies will begin to gradually clear some overnight and into Sunday. With clearing skies and calming winds, conditions will be ideal for dropping temperatures. With a forecast low temperature near freezing, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight until 8AM Sunday. High pressure will remain overhead through Sunday, leading to less cloud cover. More sunshine will help temps rise into the low to mid 50′s. This will make it feel much warmer than Saturday, although still below average.

Despite the warm up Sunday, clear skies and calm winds will once again lead to efficient cooling Sunday night, with temps dropping back to near freezing. Any sensitive plants covered or taken inside Saturday night should remain covered or inside Sunday night. After a chilly start to Monday, highs will return closer to seasonable levels in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.

A weak boundary looks to approach the region Monday night and Tuesday, which will lead to increased cloud cover and a stray shower chance, especially across the Northern Tri-States. Otherwise, seasonable temperatures will continue through the week with the highest rain chances holding off until Friday or Saturday.

