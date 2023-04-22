Lorenzo Bull House to receive Local Landmark distinction

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Lorenzo Bull House will be named a local landmark after a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

Officials with the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House said the local landmark induction has been long awaited.

The restored Spring Nymph fountain will also be dedicated to the late founding president of Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House, Irene Huff.

Current president, Dick Wellman, said Huff was passionate about bringing life back to the outside of the historical Bull House, so it’s only fitting to dedicate the new fountain in her honor.

“She was passionate about getting some things to the outside and getting the gardens going again so we decided that with memorial funds from her passing that we would use it to replace that fountain,” Wellman said.

The fountain dedication will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Lorenzo Bull House on Maine Street with local landmark dedication to follow.

