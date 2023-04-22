More than 100 volunteers brave the cold to help clean up Quincy

People of all ages turned out to help clean up downtown.
People of all ages turned out to help clean up downtown.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Around 115 volunteers of all ages turned out Saturday morning to help celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the downtown area in Quincy.

The event was organized by Quincy Brewing Company.

This clean up had a much larger group than the previous fall clean up hosted by the Quincy Brewing Company, when around 70 volunteers helped out.

Those who braved the cold were given gloves, trash bags and grabbers and then sent out to crisscross city blocks picking up cigarette butts, litter and more.

Organizer Tieraney Craig said she was excited to see everyone come out to help make a difference in the community.

“It’s really a community event. We’re giving back to anyone who lives here, works here, plays here, we really want to wow our visitors when they come and there’s nothing like being in a space that’s clean,” said Craig.

She said they plan on planting flowers in the coming weeks as well to help beautify the city, but only after the coming frost and freeze.

RELATED: Over 100 volunteers to help with Quincy downtown clean up

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local experts give lawncare tips
Local experts share lawn care advice
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
About 30 tri-state vendors set up at the Atrium in Quincy on Thursday looking to hire.
Residents explore career options at local job fair
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

Latest News

The students said they’ve received lots of support from the community.
Hannibal FFA students learn business and life skills through greenhouse sale
Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
According to the United States Drug Enforced Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the...
National Drug Take Back Day offers a safe way to dispose of unused prescriptions
Freezing temperatures are expected Sunday morning
Weather Alert - Freeze Warning