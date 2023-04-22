More than 100 volunteers brave the cold to help clean up Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Around 115 volunteers of all ages turned out Saturday morning to help celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the downtown area in Quincy.

The event was organized by Quincy Brewing Company.

This clean up had a much larger group than the previous fall clean up hosted by the Quincy Brewing Company, when around 70 volunteers helped out.

Those who braved the cold were given gloves, trash bags and grabbers and then sent out to crisscross city blocks picking up cigarette butts, litter and more.

Organizer Tieraney Craig said she was excited to see everyone come out to help make a difference in the community.

“It’s really a community event. We’re giving back to anyone who lives here, works here, plays here, we really want to wow our visitors when they come and there’s nothing like being in a space that’s clean,” said Craig.

She said they plan on planting flowers in the coming weeks as well to help beautify the city, but only after the coming frost and freeze.

