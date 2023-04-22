National Drug Take Back Day offers a safe way to dispose of unused prescriptions

QUINCY (WGEM) - In efforts to prevent medication misuse, the Adams County Health Department and Quincy Police Department are accepting drop offs for National Drug Take Back Day.

According to the United States Drug Enforced Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. is a health and safety concern.

That’s why on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you’re encouraged to bring the prescriptions you no longer need to a participating location.

Quincy Patrol Sergeant Terry Hagan said if you didn’t make it to drop your meds off during Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, there’s a disposal box in the QPD lobby where you can drop-off anytime.

“Since November of last year, we’ve collected 260 pounds of old prescription drugs that people have dropped off there so people take advantage of it, so if you want to take advantage of it today that’s fine, but you can do it anytime, also,” Hagan said.

Hagan said the medication disposal box in the QPD lobby is accessible for drop-offs 24/7.

RELATED: National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.