Quincy Symphony to have closing concert for their 75th anniversary

Quincy Symphony
Quincy Symphony(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Symphony will be having their closing concert of their 75th season on Saturday.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Morrison Theatre located at the Quincy Junior High School.

Tickets are available for $18, $15 for seniors (62 years or older) and free for children. All seating is General Admission.

Organizers hope to 1,000 people attend the show.

Quincy Symphony Music Director Bruce Briney explains why you should see the concert.

“For a community the size of Quincy to have a full symphony orchestra is real special,” Briney said. “This is a wonderful program and I know folks will love it if they come.”

If you are interested in buying a ticket, you can buy one here.

