Safe and Livable Housing Committee to host workshops for rental housing tenants

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials want to give you resources so you can deal with property rental issues.

The Safe and Livable Housing Committee works to help renters in Quincy.

They help tenants file minimum housing complaint forms and educate renters on their rights.

“Now, the committee is taking their program a step further by holding multiple workshops to give renters confidence to stand up for themselves,” said Safe and Livable Housing Committee secretary, Father Joe Zimmerman. “The two major needs, the two major rights that people have are food and housing, I think housing is a right.”

Zimmerman said it’s a right that applies to everyone, even those who rent the roof over their heads.

The Safe and Livable Housing Committee works to ensure all Quincy residents have the chance to live with dignity in a safe home.

Some rental tenants may have fear of retaliation from their landlord when filing a minimum housing complaint form, when their home is in need of repair.

Zimmerman said his committee is launching tenant workshops to educate renters on a variety of topics and offering positive approaches to deal with rental issues, should they arise.

“They may get some skills in dealing with their living situation and maybe help them to be a little more successful in how they handle the rental issue,” Zimmerman said.

The first session of the tenant workshops will cover, Working with City Hall.

Mayor Mike Troup hears comments from renters in Quincy when the city council meets each week.

He said most landlords in Quincy address rental tenant issues as quickly as they can.

Troup said there are some landlords who do let property issues slide by and that’s why programs like the workshops can be beneficial.

“You know, from the police chief that meets, from the inspector, Michael Seaver with head of inspections, I think it’s just to clarify this is how you need to file a complaint,” Troup said. “This is what we look at and why we do and I think this last year I believe tenant and advocates the city had a lot more power than it does.”

The spring tenant workshops will cover the topics of working with city hall, healthy homes, money management, health in body, mind, spirit and hope.

Those who attend all five workshops will receive cleaning supplies and a certificate of completion.

Zimmerman said tenants who earn that certificate could use it to show they have some credibility when addressing their rental issues.

The spring tenant workshops are from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

The rest of the workshops will continue every Tuesday for the following four weeks.

There’s no charge to attend.

To register to attend, you can call Horizons at (217) 224-5530, ext. 2305, or register in person at Horizons.

Registrations can also be made with the Quincy Public Housing Authority office in Harrison Hills at (217) 222-0720.

