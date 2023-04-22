Shed destroyed in McDonough County fire

1765 N 900th road
1765 N 900th road(Bruce McCormack)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TENNESSEE, Ill. (WGEM) - A shed was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon in small McDonough County town, according to officials with the Colchester Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said at 2:13 p.m., they responded to call for a structure fire at 1765 North 900th Road in Tennessee, Illinois.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found the shed fully engulfed by flames.

They said the cause of the fire was a wood burning stove.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the shed is a total loss.

It took firefighters around 2 hours to clear the scene.

The Colchester Fire Protection District was assisted by the Emmet-Chalmers Fire Protection District and Blandinsville-Hire Fire Protection District.

