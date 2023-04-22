Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

