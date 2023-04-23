Adams County Speedway opens for the season

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Speedway roared back to life Sunday afternoon as the first reason of the season took to the track.

Hundreds of fans came out to cheer on their favorite drivers for the first of the King of the Crate series races.

Speedway promoter Tammy Lieurance said the staff, drivers and fans are one big giant family, and they were happy to welcome everyone back.

“Oh my, it’s been a long winter and we’re so excited. We have some new things going on, we have a new race director, Nathan Anders, and we’re excited for him. We’re excited to see our friends, the racers and our fans,” Tammy Lieurance said.

Jim Lieurance said there are several big events coming up in the next few months.

“In May, we’ve got the MARS late model series, a newly formed MARS modified series, which will be an outstanding show. In July, we’ve got a $7,000 to win MLRA open late model show,” Jim Lieurance said.

New race director Nathan Anders also said he was excited for the season ahead, and he encouraged current fans and those who haven’t been to a race yet to give it a shot.

“I think they need to come out and give it a chance. I think they’ll really enjoy it,” Anders said.

You can find the latest events at the speedway by going to their Facebook page or through their website.

