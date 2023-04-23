Hospital Report: April 23, 2023
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:
No deaths to report.
Births:
Tanner Little and Brittney Miller, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Richard Satterfield and Caitlyn Fleming, of Perry, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Antony Joseph and Chree Bolin, of Barry, Ill., welcomed a girl.
Micheal Thompson and Skylar Gable, of Augusta, Ill. welcomed a boy.
Darren and Carlee Williams, of Pittsfield, Ill., welcomed a boy.
