Hospital Report: April 23, 2023

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023
Deaths:

No deaths to report.

Births:

Tanner Little and Brittney Miller, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Richard Satterfield and Caitlyn Fleming, of Perry, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Antony Joseph and Chree Bolin, of Barry, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Micheal Thompson and Skylar Gable, of Augusta, Ill. welcomed a boy.

Darren and Carlee Williams, of Pittsfield, Ill., welcomed a boy.

