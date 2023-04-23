QPS Foundation Color Run sets fundraising record

By Blake Sammann
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a record day for the Quincy Public Schools Foundation at their Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run.

Hundreds of runners braved the cold Saturday morning as they lined up outside of Quincy High School.

Organizers said they had more than 740 sign ups and raised a record $41,119, about $10,000 more than last year’s event.

QPS Foundation Events & Alumni manager Racheal Raleigh said they want to keep building on that success.’

“I’m pretty confident in saying this is a benchmark year this year for the Color Run which is just incredible,” she said. “The community turnout, the sponsorship report, the business support has just been astronomical so we hope to keep growing it from here.”

Raleigh said all of the money raised goes towards grant to fund projects not covered by the schools budget.

She said they will hold their other big fundraiser, the Dream Big Auction and Silent Auction, in November.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
Local experts give lawncare tips
Local experts share lawn care advice
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
About 30 tri-state vendors set up at the Atrium in Quincy on Thursday looking to hire.
Residents explore career options at local job fair

Latest News

Volunteers clean up Quinsippi Island log cabins
Volunteers clean up Quinsippi Island log cabins
Color Run
Color Run
Drug Take Back Box
Drug Take Back Box
Log Cabin Clean Up
Log Cabin Clean Up