QPS Foundation Color Run sets fundraising record

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a record day for the Quincy Public Schools Foundation at their Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run.

Hundreds of runners braved the cold Saturday morning as they lined up outside of Quincy High School.

Organizers said they had more than 740 sign ups and raised a record $41,119, about $10,000 more than last year’s event.

QPS Foundation Events & Alumni manager Racheal Raleigh said they want to keep building on that success.’

“I’m pretty confident in saying this is a benchmark year this year for the Color Run which is just incredible,” she said. “The community turnout, the sponsorship report, the business support has just been astronomical so we hope to keep growing it from here.”

Raleigh said all of the money raised goes towards grant to fund projects not covered by the schools budget.

She said they will hold their other big fundraiser, the Dream Big Auction and Silent Auction, in November.

