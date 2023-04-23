Volunteers clean up Quinsippi Island log cabins

By Blake Sammann
Apr. 22, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - The log cabins out on Quinsippi Island are looking a little cleaner for the year ahead.

Volunteers their Saturday morning sweeping out the cobwebs and debris that built up over the winter and made any needed repairs, like replacing a rotted door threshold.

Friends of the Log Cabins president John Gebhardt said they take care of the small stuff now so they can tackle bigger projects later in the year.

“If everything works out right, we’re looking to put new logs under the new corn crib, the bay to the south. We’ve got the logs, we just need to figure out how we’re going to put them under there,” he said.

Gebhardt said they’re getting the village ready for their first school tour on Friday as well as their May 7 open house.

