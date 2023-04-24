Adams County CEO students unveil their own businesses in weekend tradeshow

QUINCY (WGEM) - All 16 Adams County CEO students unveiled their own respective business that’s been in the works for a whole semester during the program’s tradeshow on Sunday afternoon.

CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities and gives students an out-of-the-classroom look at what it takes to run a startup.

This year’s class is Adams County’s third.

One of the class’s students, Lily Ouwenga, said she joined the class to get a better understanding of what she wanted to do after graduating high school.

“It really has taught me how to be a better leader in my life with people around me, working together, collaborating,” Ouwenga said.

Ouwenga recently finished in the top 18 of a National CEO competition where students pitched their business in a video that lasted 30 seconds or less.

On Sunday, Ouwenga unveiled Sunshine Smoothie Bowls.

Nathan’s School of Rock, Kenady Kleaning, Kayla’s Color Rush and Fremont Custom Wood Works & Design also were unveiled.

Adams County CEO Board Chair Trenton Murfin said next year’s class will be slightly larger with 18 students.

Everyday, students travel as a class to meet local employers where they learn the hardships of entrepreneurship, how to start and sustain a business, among other things.

“A lot of them [students] grew up here in the community, have been here their whole life and drive by these businesses everyday on their way to school, but even us adults included, we may not know what goes on behind the scenes or how that business came to light,” Murfin said.

Murfin said the students themselves could provide great return on investment to the area if they choose to stay in the Tri-States to pursue a career as a business owner.

“What we’ve already seen from some of our previous alumni is they’ve built connections during the program and are now working for one of those businesses that they met during their time in Adams County CEO,” Murfin said.

Quincy High School senior and owner of Drive-Ads Nolan Fleer said the class has taught him universal life skills.

“Set a goal, a small goal or a big goal, or however big you want it and just work away at it and after you get to that goal, set another one,” Fleer said.

Like Ouwenga, Fleer had an interest in the business world and chose CEO to see if it’s something he’s interested in.

Both students said after college graduation they might pursue the business world in some degree.

To learn more about the Adams County CEO program click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.