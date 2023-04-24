Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 24, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Devin Dietrich

Johnny Tuter

John Gibson

Debbie Dill

Jaxon Clark

Audree Jarrett

Ellie Norton

Brooklin Thorman

Danny Walker

Rosann Trowbridge

Cynthia Moore

Leroy Simpson

Tom McGrew

Devin Dietrich

Vivian Cannell

Maggie Krietemeyer

Megan Sohn

Diana East

ANNIVERSARIES

Warren & Patty Mitchell

Thad & Melissa Gaylord

Warren & Ann Abbot

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.