Canton, Mo. prepares for potential flooding

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Another Tri-States community is beginning to prepare for the possibility of minor to near moderate flooding from the Mississippi River.

As of Monday, the river is expected to rise to near moderate flood stage in the coming weeks at Canton, Missouri.

With the current river crest forecast around 19 feet, Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said some precautionary measures may be needed.

“At about 18 feet is when we really start looking at taking some action as far as closing our north flood gate that goes over Route B. We are coordinating with our railroad representatives to close our two railroad gates that go through town. So that’s when we kind of seal up the flood protection barriers,” Phillips said.

A decision to close the flood gate and thus close Route B could be made as early as Friday.

Phillips said the city will also begin taking steps to remove equipment from Mississippi Park and the campsites, along with postponing any camping reservations.

He said the park begins seeing impacts when the river rises over 16 feet.

Despite some of the potential impacts, Mayor Phillips said the city is well prepared for what lies ahead, due in part to recent levee upgrades.

“Since the 2019 flood, we’ve also raised some lower areas along the eastern side of the levee that had settled over the years since the levee was originally constructed in the 1960′s. The levee that residents see today is probably one of the strongest they’ve ever seen,” Phillips said.

He said a recent levee inspection from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found no major problems with the levee.

The city will continue to coordinate any flood response with the corps, along with railroad officials and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

You can find the latest forecast for the river around Canton here.

Related:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.