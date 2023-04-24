Freeze and Flood Warnings Issued

At least minor to moderate flooding is now expected along the entirety of the Mississippi River...
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Freeze Warning has once again been issued from 1AM to 9AM Monday morning. With clearing skies and calm winds, widespread frost and freeze will be possible, so sensitive plants and flowers should stay covered or taken inside. Following the chilly start on Monday, conditions look to generally begin to warm up.

Along with increasing clouds, high temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees on Monday, still a few degrees below average. A stray shower or two will be possible across the Northern counties, but most of the region should stay dry. More cloud cover and light Southerly flow will keep temperatures Monday night milder than the weekend nights. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 60′s with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower potential, especially across Northern counties once again.

High pressure moves in midweek, allowing for more seasonable weather Wednesday and Thursday. The next big weather maker looks to move in Friday into Saturday, with another burst of cool air following in next weekend. While the potential for below average temperatures is high, the potential for another frost or freeze next weekend looks to be on the lower side for now.

Flood Warnings

The National Weather Service has now issued a Flood Warning along the Mississippi River for the entirety of the Tri-States, except in the Keokuk area for now (that will likely change in the week or two ahead). Current forecasts indicate at least minor to moderate flooding is likely along the Mississippi River. The highest potential for impacts currently looks to be around Fort Madison, Iowa and Dallas City, Illinois where major flood stage is a possibility. Future forecasts should continue to be monitored during the upcoming weeks for the rest of the region.

Overnight into Monday morning will feature another chance for frost and freezing temperatures.
