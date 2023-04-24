Hannibal community gathers in prayer after crash claims 14-year-old’s life

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Two days after a car crash that left one dead and three others injured, more than 50 Hannibal-area residents gathered outside Hannibal High School on Sunday afternoon for a prayer vigil.

”My daughter had art class with her and they were friends and I just felt compelled to put something together to bring all the students together and pray over them before they came back to school tomorrow and had to face the tragedy, it’s going to be hard for them,” said the fellowship’s organizer Amy Conover.

During Sunday’s prayer, several Hannibal High School students released balloons in remembrance of the 14-year-old girl that died.

The crash happened early Friday evening after the driver, a 15-year-old girl, drove off the right side of the road, hit a sign and embankment which then overturned the car.

In the car were three others: an 8-year-old girl, the 14-year-old girl who died and a 15-year-old boy.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers said the 14-year-old girl died at the scene around 7:30 p.m. The 15-year-old boy was transported by Survival Flight to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and eight-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

“She was outgoing, fun and loved life,” said the 14-year-old girl’s aunt Brittany Chitwood. “We’re just really going to miss her.”

MSHP reported that none of the occupants, all from Hannibal, were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.

MSHP said no charges have been filed at this time.

RELATED: Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.