Hannibal to host Master Naturalist Training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is a little over a week left to register for orientation for this summer’s Master Naturalist Training in Hannibal.

The orientation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building.

The training classes themselves will be held every Tuesday from June 6 through August 29 at the university as well. Presentations include anything from birds to flowers to mushrooms and more.

The classes run from 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m., and includes three Saturday sessions as well.

Those registering must be at least 18 years old, a Missouri resident and pay a $110 fee.

Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist Maddie Est said the Master Naturalist Program is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in nature.

“Master Naturalists are a wonderful organization for people that don’t necessarily work in conservation or work in the outdoors, but have a passion for it. We rely heavily on the Master Naturalists when it comes down to it because we need citizen support,” Est said.

Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists training chairman Bob Kendrick said the courses are fun and becoming a Master Naturalist is a great way to get engaged with the community.

“I’ve been in the woods and fields all my life. I’m 74 years old and I thought I knew a lot. When I took this course, it just blew me away. It is a fantastic course,” Kendrick said.

You can find registration information by clicking here or by calling 573-248-2530.

You can find out more information about the Master Naturalist Training here.

