Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation for Mississippi River counties due to expected flooding

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES (WGEM) - Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for 10 counties in response to flooding along the Mississippi River.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott Counties.

Gov. Reynolds also instructed the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in order to coordinate the state’s response activities. HSEMD is working with county emergency management, state and federal partners to monitor conditions and provide resources to those areas impacted by flooding.

Iowans who live along the Mississippi River are urged to prepare for possible flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with supplies for several days, staying informed about flood forecasts for their communities, and following information and guidance issued by local officials.

For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit ready.iowa.gov/floods.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

