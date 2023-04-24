McDonough County students learn dangers of drunk driving during mock DUI

MACOMB (WGEM) - As spring-like weather continues, the warmer months also bring prom for high schools all over the Tri-States. Ahead of Macomb’s prom on Saturday, April 29, Western Illinois University hosted their 33rd annual mock DUI crash.

In 2020, the Illinois Secretary of State reported 85 drivers were arrested in 2020 for driving under the influence in McDonough County. Statewide, more than 20,000 drivers were arrested.

Western EMS Special Projects Officer Sidni Ringberg said Monday’s mock scenario is designed to help decrease those numbers.

“This decision that they make could ultimately kill themselves or kill other students,” Ringberg said.

Dozens of students from Macomb High School and West Prairie High School watched a mock crash that resulted in one arrest, one person dead and three others injured.

Ringberg said she has a special connection to the event as her great aunt was killed by a drunk driver and her mom has been hit twice by a drunk driver.

“It’s sickening, it’s heartbreaking that someone thought that that was an okay decision to make and ultimately they took the life of someone I knew very closely,” Ringberg added.

Macomb freshman Jackson Skiles was one of the students injured in the mock crash. Monday is Skiles’ first time seeing anything like a mock DUI.

“It’s an eye opener, it shows me what really goes on,” Skiles said. “It was pretty scary, it’s probably one of the scariest things I’ve been in, it shows me that I don’t want to be in something like that.”

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 32 people die everyday from drunk driving. 11,654 people died from alcohol impaired crashes. That amounts to one death about every 45 minutes.

Macomb freshman Nolan Hoge was also involved in the mock crash.

“It was pretty scary honestly, we were in a car, it was tight, a lot of glass everywhere, I didn’t know what to think,” Hoge said.

Air Evac, Western EMS, Macomb Police Dept., Illinois State Police and Macomb Fire Dept. all assisted with the crash.

In McDonough County alone, both Bushnell-Prairie City High School’s prom and Macomb High School’s prom is Saturday, April 29.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.