Police called for a juvenile with an air pistol outside Pleasant Hill High School dance

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - On Monday police in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, reported they responded to Pleasant Hill Elementary School Friday night where a high school dance was taking place for the report of a student with a handgun.

Pike County Chief Deputy and Pleasant Hill Chief of Police Zack Orr stated he arrived at the school within four minutes of the initial call. Orr met with school officials who had already locked down the portion of the school where the dance was taking place.

Orr stated witnesses reported a student was wearing a backpack that contained a handgun.

Orr located the student off the school property and discovered the juvenile was in possession of an air pistol.

The juvenile was cooperative and provided Orr with the gun.

According to Orr, the student never entered the school building, and no threats were made.

Orr indicated, as a result of the investigation, no formal charges are pending.

Orr commended the school district and law enforcement response to this incident. Additionally, Orr praised students who immediately reported their concerns to school staff.

