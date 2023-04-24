QFD performing flow tests on the city’s hydrants

Quincy Fire Department taking a pressure test of a fire hydrant
Quincy Fire Department taking a pressure test of a fire hydrant
By Josef Lawler
Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -During a fire, a reliable source of water could mean the difference between life and death. That is why once a year, Quincy Fire Department tests the city’s hydrants.

Quincy Fire Department Captain Jerry Mast says there are around 1700 fire hydrants within the city, they test every single one, but they only do a flow test on about 150.

These flow tests take a pressure reading which determines how many water lines can be running off the truck on a single hydrant.

Mast says they will be testing and taking pressure readings throughout the month to ensure they will know which hydrants would work best if there were to be a fire.

“Speed is essential in putting out a house fire and saving lives,” said Mast. ”So, the faster that we know we have a good hydrant, connect to it and get water on the fire, the better off everyone is for it. So that is why we test them each year.”

The flow test also helps the city’s ISO rating, which determines how well the fire department can protect your community and home. That in turn helps with lowering the cost of homeowners insurance.

