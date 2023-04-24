Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who ran from the scene after crashing into a house and telephone pole in November has been sentenced.

Court records show that 25-year-old Diabolique Benton was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for the charge of aggravated fleeing with credit given for 173 days served.

Benton was also sentenced to 364 days of jail time to be severed concurrently for the charge of leaving the scene.

In January, a jury found Benton guilty of aggravated fleeing, operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene. A charge of operating a vehicle when registration was canceled, suspended or revoked was dismissed.

Benton was arrested on November 3, 2022 on outstanding warrants and charges stemming from an incident that happened at 834 S. 5th Street on Halloween.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Jackson early Halloween morning, but Benton sped off.

Police said he left the road in front of 834 S. 5th Street, hit a utility pole and then the house. Police said Benton ran from the scene.

While the family living inside the house escaped without injury, the crash displaced them, leaving them homeless.

