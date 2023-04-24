Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who ran from the scene after crashing into a house and telephone pole in November has been sentenced.

Court records show that 25-year-old Diabolique Benton was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for the charge of aggravated fleeing with credit given for 173 days served.

Benton was also sentenced to 364 days of jail time to be severed concurrently for the charge of leaving the scene.

In January, a jury found Benton guilty of aggravated fleeing, operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene. A charge of operating a vehicle when registration was canceled, suspended or revoked was dismissed.

Benton was arrested on November 3, 2022 on outstanding warrants and charges stemming from an incident that happened at 834 S. 5th Street on Halloween.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Jackson early Halloween morning, but Benton sped off.

Police said he left the road in front of 834 S. 5th Street, hit a utility pole and then the house. Police said Benton ran from the scene.

While the family living inside the house escaped without injury, the crash displaced them, leaving them homeless.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
The crash happened Friday evening and killed one and injured three others.
Hannibal community gathers in prayer after crash claims 14-year-old’s life
Racecars of all colors zoomed through the speedway for the first race of the season.
Adams County Speedway opens for the season
1765 N 900th road
Shed destroyed in McDonough County fire
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

Latest News

Quincy Police seeing rise in meth overdoses
Quincy police seeing more meth-related drug overdoses
Adams County Speedway opens
Adams County Speedway opens
Adams County CEO Trade Show
Adams County CEO Trade Show
Hannibal prayer vigil
Hannibal prayer vigil