Quincy police seeing more meth-related drug overdoses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police said they are seeing an uptick in drug overdoses with one drug in particular taking center stage.

They said there have been five overdoses so far this year, all of them due to meth some of which have been fatal.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Dusch said the uptick is due to meth being cut with fentanyl a powerful synthetic opioid dealers use to boost the drug’s potency.

Dusch said number of actual overdoses could be higher as they can only report the ones first responders get called to.

“We learn through our investigations that there are a number of times where people do suffer overdose situations and they’ve either survived it on their own or a friend did provide the with Narcan, or they Narcan’d themselves. We just learned about those later,” Dusch said.

Dusch said the numbers could calm down, but they’ll have to see how the rest of the year goes. He said they have some cases that are opened and they are still waiting for the toxicology report to come back to see what the cause of death was.

Patrol Officer Robert MeGee said the amount of fentanyl in meth can vary but they they any amount can increase the risk of an overdose. He said officers do carry Narcan on in case they respond to an overdose.

MeGee said if they the Quincy Police had their street crimes unit, they could do more pro-active policing and build cases.

“They don’t go to disturbances, domestics, traffic crashes. Their sole purpose is to build cases on people. Whether its busting a user, to then turning them into a confidential informant, to then find the drug dealer,” MeGee said.

He said they don’t have enough officers to have a street crimes unit at the moment. He says their last unit had six officers on it who partnered with the West Central Illinois Task Force.

He said if the Quincy Police Department can hire 10 to 12 officers, they would be able to free up some officers for the street crime unit.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.