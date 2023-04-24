Supreme Court takes social media cases with echoes of Trump

The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will decide whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, an issue that previously came up in a case involving former President Donald Trump.

Two years ago the Supreme Court dismissed a case over Trump’s efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. A lower court had said Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint. But the Supreme Court said the case should be dismissed because there was nothing left to it after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term. The Republican former president’s account has since been reinstated.

Now, the court has agreed to hear two cases involving much lower-profile figures. The first involves two elected members of a California school board, the Poway Unified School District Board of Trustees. The members, Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff and T.J. Zane, used Facebook and Twitter accounts to communicate with the public. Two parents, Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, left critical comments and replies to posts on the board members’ accounts and were blocked. An appeals court said the board members had violated their free speech rights by doing so.

The other case involves James Freed, who became the city manager of Port Huron, Michigan, in 2014. Freed, who was appointed to his position by the mayor and City Council, used a Facebook page to communicate with the public. In 2020, a resident, Kevin Lindke, used the page to comment several times from three Facebook profiles, including criticism of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Freed blocked all three accounts and deleted Lindke’s comments. Lindke sued, but lower courts sided with Freed.

Katie Fallow, senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which was involved in the Trump case, said that more and more public officials are using social media to communicate about official business.

“As many courts have held, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the president or a local city manager, government officials can’t block people from these forums simply because they don’t like what they’re saying,” Fallow said in a statement. “The Supreme Court should reaffirm that basic First Amendment principle.”

The Supreme Court will not hear the new cases before the fall. The justices this week are hearing their last scheduled arguments and will issue decisions in May and June before going on a summer break. The court will resume hearing arguments in October.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
The crash happened Friday evening and killed one and injured three others.
Hannibal community gathers in prayer after crash claims 14-year-old’s life
Racecars of all colors zoomed through the speedway for the first race of the season.
Adams County Speedway opens for the season
1765 N 900th road
Shed destroyed in McDonough County fire
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

Latest News

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.
‘Our hearts still break’: Dog revived with Narcan makes full recovery
FILE - Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2021, in New York....
Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell
The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack