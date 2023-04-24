Temps warming to near average. The pink line represents our average high temperature for the last week of April. (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Looks like a quiet week on the weather front. There’s a limited potential for some scattered showers riding through the northern tier of the Tri-State area early Tuesday morning. Showers should exit by sunrise. We will be looking at a partly sunny sky, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-60s. Our next shot at rain gets here on Friday night into Saturday as another cold front approaches the region. The cold front will get here just in time to knock our daytime high temperatures down for Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 50s along with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for light rain showers. On the bright side, April showers bring May flowers.

