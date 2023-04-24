Temps warming

By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Temps warming to near average. The pink line represents our average high temperature for the...
Temps warming to near average. The pink line represents our average high temperature for the last week of April.(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Looks like a quiet week on the weather front. There’s a limited potential for some scattered showers riding through the northern tier of the Tri-State area early Tuesday morning. Showers should exit by sunrise. We will be looking at a partly sunny sky, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-60s. Our next shot at rain gets here on Friday night into Saturday as another cold front approaches the region. The cold front will get here just in time to knock our daytime high temperatures down for Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 50s along with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for light rain showers. On the bright side, April showers bring May flowers.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
The crash happened Friday evening and killed one and injured three others.
Hannibal community gathers in prayer after crash claims 14-year-old’s life
Racecars of all colors zoomed through the speedway for the first race of the season.
Adams County Speedway opens for the season
1765 N 900th road
Shed destroyed in McDonough County fire
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Mon Evening
StormTrak Weather Mon Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
We will have more clouds than sun today, but highs will get warmer than the past two days.
A little warmer, but still a little unseasonably cool
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning