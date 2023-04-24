Todd Eyler announces candidacy for Adams County State’s Attorney

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler announced Monday he will run for the office of Adams County State’s Attorney next year.

According to Eyler, he will formally announce his candidacy at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Tower Pizza located at 2701 Broadway Street in Quincy.

Eyler joined the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office in 2016. Prior to that, Eyler spent 17 years in private practice.

