Weather Alert: Freeze Warning Remains in Effect

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Freeze Warning remains in effect for everyone in the Tri-States through 8 AM/9 AM (depending on where you live) this Monday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A freeze warning remains in effect through 8 AM/9 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

As expected, the combination of high pressure, light winds and mostly clear skies allowed temperatures overnight to plummet. This morning, we are well below normal for this time of year as temperatures are in the 30s. Therefore, you may see some frost this morning. An area of high pressure will remain nearby, allowing for light southerly winds. As a result, daytime highs will be a little warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. Those temperatures are still a little unseasonably cool though for this time of year. We will have increasing clouds, leading to a partly sunny sky. Meaning, more clouds than sunshine.

A warm front will lift through our region this afternoon. Then, it will stall out (setup camp) right over the northern tier of the Tri-States. This front will try to develop a few light scattered showers this evening into tonight. At first, the rain will not be able to reach the ground as it will evaporate before it can reach us. Later tonight though, while most of us will remain dry there could be a few light scattered showers actually reaching the ground, mainly for the northern tier.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.