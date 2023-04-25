Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Chad Mahoney
Hal Oakley
Jake Ferara
Alaina Gribler
Kourtney Thompson
Charlotte Steffen
Jeanne Sampson
Eric Myers
LaShae Tasco
Debbie Fenton Lung
Brynlee Finch
August Hawthorn Mast
Kathy Phillips
Trevor Leapley
Donna Walbring
Mike Caldwell
Emily Huckey
Judith Cheeseman
Pat McNeely
Candice Scanian
Marily Waker
Deandra Reckers-Griffin
Connie Oenning
Michael Smith
Richard Hettinger
Grady Gavin
Joseph Thomas
Jeff Smith
Addie Freeman
Jordan Lamb
Cody Freeman
Rowan Rockhold
Cindy Cooper
ANNIVERSARIES
Chris & Lisa Pezley
Terry & Linda Nall
Lonnie & Cheri Kerr
Richard & Beverly Jenkins
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.